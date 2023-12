Zingaat, from Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, remains an immensely popular song. Wherever Janhvi goes, she is often asked to ...

Zingaat, from Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak, remains an immensely popular song. Wherever Janhvi goes, she is often asked to perform the now-famous dance moves from the song. At a recent jewellery brand event, the song played, and fans, requested her to showcase the famous moves.The video is now going viral on the internet.Janhvi looks beautiful in a yellow, floral-print sari. She accessorised the look with a choker and dainty, drop earrings and bangles. He kept her hair open in loose, cascading curls.Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her big South film debut with Devara.Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be releasing on April 19, 2024. Watch the video to know more.