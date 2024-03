Actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Lord Balaji Temple. The actress offer prayers with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's name is included in the list of talented starkids of the industry. The actress was recently spotted at Balaji temple. The actress was seen offering prayers in the temple. The actress was seen wearing a saree in the temple. The actress had reached the temple with Shikhar Pahadiya and Orry on the occasion of her birthday. This video of the actress has gone viral on social media. Let us tell you that people know the actress not only for her acting but also for her fashion. Be it a Bollywood event or a casual outing, the actress is seen making headlines with her looks every time. For more information please watch the video