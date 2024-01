Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, made a stylish return to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year with Janhvi ...

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, made a stylish return to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year with Janhvi and her family. The young couple was spotted at the airport, exuding charm and grace as they walked hand in hand. Shikhar looked dapper in a casual yet trendy ensemble, while Janhvi turned heads with her casual look. As they stepped out of the airport, the paparazzi couldn't help but capture their every move. Fans and onlookers were delighted to catch a glimpse of this adorable duo, eagerly awaiting any updates on their relationship. Janhvi and Shikhar's return to Mumbai marks the continuation of their blossoming romance, leaving fans excited for what the future holds. With their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have once again set the paparazzi buzzing.