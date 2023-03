Janhvi Kapoor's recent lime green brocade saree appearance showcases her love for sarees. Her stunning ethnic looks have made her a fashion icon and the favourite for all ethnic fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor radiant ethnic look: Janhvi Kapoor is known for her stunning ethnic looks and her recent appearance in a lime green brocade saree has left her fans awestruck. The actress looked radiant and graceful in the saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her love for sarees is evident from her previous appearances in dreamy silver and golden queen sarees, among others. With her impeccable sense of style and poise, Janhvi Kapoor has become a fashion icon for many young women. Her ethnic looks are always a hit among her fans, and she continues to inspire them with her fashion choices. Janhvi Kapoor is definitely the favourite we need for all our ethnic fashion goals.