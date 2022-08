Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the TV industry as well as on social media. Today Jannat Zubair is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion we are showing some of her hot and sensual looks. Watch Video.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Hot looks: Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the TV industry as well as on social media. She has worked on shows like Kashi, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, and others. She is a social media creator; she got fame on Instagram. She has more than 44 million followers on her Instagram account. Recently, she has been seen in the hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This young actress is particularly known for her fashion videos. Fans are really inspired by Jannat Zubair's videos; they love to watch his content on social media. Today Jannat Zubair is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, we are showing some of her hot and sensual looks. Watch Video.