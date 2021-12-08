videos

Jaqueline Fernandez summoned by ED for the third time in money laundering case, Details inside | Watch video

Earlier the actress was detained at Mumbai airport preventing her from flying aboard. Watch this video to know the whole matter regarding Jaqueline Fernandez's money laundering case.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 8, 2021 6:47 PM IST

Jaqueline Fernandez money laundering case : Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez has been summoned by ED on 8th of December, Wednesday for interrogation in relation with Rs,200 crore money laundering case which involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Earlier the actress was detained at Mumbai airport preventing her from flying aboard. Watch this video to know the whole matter.

