Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans dread the thought of TejRan in Tony Kakkar music videos; read hilarious tweets

It's CONFIRMED! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa announce their pregnancy in cutest way possible; party with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others to celebrate

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and others arrive at late actor's residence to pay their last respects – watch videos

Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery; reveals no one supported her after Jasmin Bhasin's hurt her on Bigg Boss 14 — watch video

Jasmin Bhasin Birthday Special: Did you know Bigg Boss 14 contestant has a phobia of driving? Here are some lesser known facts about her

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is well known for her work in the Industry. She is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. In this video, we will tell you about her rarely known facts.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 28, 2022 5:14 PM IST

Jasmin Bhasin Lesser Known Facts: Jasmin Bhasin is a famous Indian actress and a model. She has also been a part of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films and was highly appreciated for her true talent. She was also seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor. She is also known for her cute smile. Today I.e June 28, 2022, Jasmin is celebrating her 32nd birthday. Her journey so far in the industry has been incredible. Today in this video we will tell you some facts about Jasmin that you might be unaware of. Watch this video to learn more.

