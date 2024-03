Jasmin Bhasin, Daisy Shah, and the other celebrities stun at the event. They absolutely slayed the fashion game with their ...

Jasmin Bhasin, Daisy Shah, and the other celebrities stun at the event. They absolutely slayed the fashion game with their stunning outfits and impeccable sense of style. Jasmin Bhasin looked like a true fashion diva, commanding attention with her glamorous ensemble And Daisy Shah brought the wow factor with her chic and edgy look. The paparazzi were going crazy capturing their every move on the red carpet. The energy was electric as these gorgeous ladies posed for the cameras, exuding confidence and grace.