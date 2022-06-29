Jasmin Bhasin reveals her SHOCKING struggles in the industry, says, 'I don't look good, that's why I face rejection every day'

videos

Industry's popular actress Jasmin Bhasin shared how difficult her initial struggling days were when she shifted to Mumbai. It was the worst phase of her life. Watch the video to know the details.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 29, 2022 5:36 PM IST

Jasmin Bhasin: Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin is constantly in the headlines because of her cuteness and personality. She has millions of fans and they love everything about her. She celebrated her birthday yesterday with her boyfriend Ali Goni and some of her close friends. Recently in a conversation with the leading portal, Jasmin revealed her initial struggling days when she first moved to Mumbai. She further disclosed how she felt about herself when she got multiple rejections and how she battled with her stress. She was losing her confidence and started doubting herself. She also revealed how she overcame that difficult phase in her life. Watch this video to know the whole story.

