Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship has been the talk of the town lately. Watch the video to see the duo groove together.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is famous for shows like "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2," and Ankit Gupta, who's been in shows like "Kundali Bhagya" and "Ishqbaaaz," have been making headlines lately with their wedding rumours, At the screening, they made quite an entrance, holding hands and looking all lovey-dovey. It's no wonder fans and the media are buzzing with excitement, wondering if wedding bells are in their future. While there have been speculations about their wedding, neither Priyanka nor Ankit have made any official statements confirming or denying the rumours. As fans, we can enjoy their on-screen chemistry and support them in their respective careers. Watch the video to know more.