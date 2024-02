Popular actress Nayanthara snapped at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. The actress looks stunning in yellow saree.

Who does not know actress Nayanthara, who is known as Pan India Star and Lady Superstar of South? The actress has made a name for herself not only in South but also in the whole world with her excellent acting. The actress was recently spotted at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. The actress was looking very beautiful in a yellow saree. The actress often remains in the news not only for her professional life but also for her personal life. The news of marriage also garnered a lot of limelight. Actress Nayanthara's name is included in the list of very beautiful and successful actresses in the industry. Actress Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film Jawan. Shahrukh Khan's film Jawan broke many records at the box office. The film was one of the most successful films of 2023.