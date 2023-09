After the success of "Jawan," Atlee might collaborate with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan for his upcoming projects. Watch the video to know what he has to say on the film's success.

After the phenomenal success of "Jawan," Atlee, the brilliant filmmaker, is all set to embark on a thrilling new journey with none other than Bollywood's powerhouses - Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan. It's like a dream come true for all the Bollywood fans out there. Just imagine the magic that will unfold on the silver screen when these incredible talents come together. Atlee's previous work has already left us in awe, and now with this star-studded cast, we can expect nothing short of a blockbuster extravaganza. The success of Jawan is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's star power and the audience's love for his movies. With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and chart-topping music, the film has struck a chord with fans across the country.Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is not a film but a festival for his fans and audience, and the film has every element to become a mass entertainer. Jawan earned 82 crore in total in India and crossed the 200 mark in just 3 days.