The success of Jawan is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's star power and the audience's love for his movies. With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and chart-topping music, the film has struck a chord with fans across the country.Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is not a film but a festival for his fans and audience, and the film has every element to become a mass entertainer. Jawan earned 82 crore in total in India and crossed the 200 mark in just 3 days. Shah Rukh Khan's euphoria is something that can never be matched by anyone in the history of Indian cinema. It's no surprise that it has become a box office sensation. Jawan's box office earnings have surpassed all expectations, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. The film's success has not only delighted fans but also solidified Shah Rukh Khan's position as the King of Bollywood.