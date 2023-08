A grand event was organised for Jawan at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The trailer of the film was showcased on the tallest building of the world.

Jawan has reached Dubai. A grand event was held at Burj Khalifa where Jawan trailer was showcased. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Anirudh and others attended the event. Shah Rukh Khan, as usual was his candid best. He danced on his songs like Zinda Banda and even interacted with the crowd. In the end, Shah Rukh Khan recited his dialogue from the film that left fans rooting for him. Addressing to all the parents, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar" and fans could not hold back their excitement. As the video went viral on social media, netizens called it an 'EPIC' moment. Earlier in the day, 'Baap' started trending on social media as netizens connected this dialogue to Aryan Khan's case.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also recited a few other dialogues from the film. Jawan releases on September 7. It also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and more.