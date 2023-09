Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan is expected to reach the Rs 150 crore mark with its worldwide opening day collection. Watch the video to know the box office collection.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's highly anticipated film "Jawan" has taken the box office by storm, with its worldwide opening day collection soaring to new heights. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and stunning visuals. The film's grand success can be attributed to the perfect blend of action, drama, and romance, which has resonated with audiences of all ages. The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is palpable, drawing viewers into their on-screen journey.With its incredible opening day collection, "Jawan" is poised to reach the remarkable milestone of Rs 150 crore at the box office. This achievement is a testament to the immense popularity of Shah Rukh Khan and the captivating storytelling of Atlee Kumar.Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts of stellar starcast like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and many more. Nayanthara who ruled the South film industry has now made her Bollywood debut. Her first Bollywood film has turned out to be a smashing hit and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is being loved by all. Jawan also has Deepika Padukone in a cameo.