Atlee Kumar, the director of the blockbuster film "Jawan," showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan for his immense contribution to the movie's phenomenal success. Watch the video to know more.

Atlee Kumar, the brilliant director behind the blockbuster film "Jawan," can't stop singing praises for the one and only Shah Rukh Khan! With his mesmerizing charm and unparalleled talent, SRK has played a pivotal role in the massive success of "Jawan." This dynamic duo has created magic on the silver screen, captivating audiences worldwide with their exceptional collaboration. "Jawan" has become a cinematic phenomenon, breaking records and winning hearts with its engaging storyline, powerful performances, and SRK's undeniable impact. The film's success is a testament to the incredible chemistry between Atlee Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, leaving a lasting impression on the industry and fans alike. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of "Jawan" as it continues to make waves and create a legacy that will be cherished for years to come.Jawan has created history with the day one collection of the film, as reportedly the film has collected Rs 75 crore, and these are the early estimates.