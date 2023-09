Jawan filmmaker Atlee gets exclusively candid with BL after the massive success of the film, reveals Shah Rukh Khan's advice to him. He also hails Deepika Padukone's simplicity, and mentions SS Rajamouli as his inspiration.

Jawan is breaking all the records at the box of this, and it has finally entered the 1000 crore club globally, and all eyes are on RRR. After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Bollywoodlife had an exclusive interview with the captain of the ship, Atlee Kumar, where he mentioned that he is enjoying the current phase of Jawan and has increased fan following all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, Atlee mentioned that one thing that SRK told him and things went easy was that the superstar asked him to make an Atlee-style film. Atlee even revealed that he has a vision of taking Indian cinema globally, and SS Rajamouli is an inspiration who took south cinema to another level. Don’t miss out on the super-fun interaction with Atlee only on BL.