Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the talk of the town. After Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar in Jawan. The trailer of the film is all set to released on August 31 and SRK himself has asked everyone to watch the trailer with him and wear a red outfit that time. Fans are absolutely going wild for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest song in the movie Jawan. This foot-tapping track has taken the internet by storm, with fans praising the chemistry between the two stars and the infectious energy of the song.Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Deepika is making a special appearance and we will also see Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in the film. Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023.