The casting director of the film Mukesh Chhabra said when asked if Jawan is inspired by Money Heist, refuting the fan theory, Chhabra replied, “Jitne logon ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega aapne dekha. Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn't disclose. I want you all to wait and witness it on the big screen.” Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and shared a new poster unveiling his various looks from Jawan and titled them ‘many faces of justice’. The poster shows the different looks of the actors from the movie. SRK unveiled a total of 5 looks from the movie with intense background music. The casting director who is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan says Jawan is a ‘special’ film for him as well. Moreover, he is confident that the film will surprise millions of SRK fans in a big way. Jawan will release in the cinemas on September 7. Watch the video to know more.