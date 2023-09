Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's blockbuster success, dedicating a special appreciation post to him. Watch the video to know more.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to pen down a heartfelt appreciation post for none other than the King of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan. The reason behind this gesture was the massive success of his recent film, which has been setting the box office on fire. "From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of heroic, even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices, but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers who must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema god that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smiley face emoticons) I bow down to your perseverance, hard work, and humility. King Khan", she wrote.Jawan has created history with the day one collection of the film, as reportedly the film has collected Rs 75 crore, and these are the early estimates