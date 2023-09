Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped outside a theatre after they watched Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan. Watch the video to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent collaboration with Atlee has taken the cinema buffs by storm. Jawan has created a history and continues to rule at the box office. From fans to Bollywood celebs, SRK is garnering love from across the globe. In this episode, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt revived their romance and the credit goes to Shah Rukh Khan and his film Jawan. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped outside a theatre after they watched Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan.Pictures of them exiting the theatre are all over social media and Soni Razdan also credited Shah Rukh Khan for the movie date. The actor shared a picture of her with her husband Mahesh Bhatt in an Instagram story and wrote, "Movie date after ages." She also posted a few Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan stickers in her story. Watch the video to know more.