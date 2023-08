Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went to Chennai for the audio launch of Jawan. The film also includes prominent roles played by Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, while Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance.

Chennai was buzzing with anticipation as the iconic Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance at the pre-release event of the much-awaited film "Jawan." Fans from all corners of the city gathered in large numbers, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their beloved superstar.Dressed in his signature style, Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing as ever, captivating everyone with his charismatic presence. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as he stepped onto the stage, showcasing his star power and leaving everyone in awe."Jawan" promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, and Shah Rukh Khan's presence at the pre-release event only added to the excitement. With his immense popularity and acting prowess, his involvement in the film has raised expectations to new heights. 'Jawan' will hit the big screen on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan will be in Dubai to launch the official trailer of his film on August 31, 2023.