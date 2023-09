Nayanthara once refused to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Chennai Express. Watch the video to know the whole story.

Nayanthara's journey from refusing to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie "Chennai Express" to now making her Bollywood debut alongside the King Khan himself is a fascinating tale of opportunities and growth. In this video, the whole story unfolds, shedding light on the reasons behind Nayanthara's initial decision and how circumstances have changed over time.The entertainment industry is full of surprises, and sometimes, decisions that were made in the past can be revisited and reevaluated. Making a Bollywood debut is a significant milestone for any actor, and Nayanthara's decision to embark on this journey with Shah Rukh Khan speaks volumes about her confidence and belief in the project. It also reflects the dynamic nature of the film industry, where unexpected collaborations and second chances can lead to remarkable outcomes.Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's actioner is set to release on September 7, 2023. Watch the video to know more.