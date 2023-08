Actress Nayanthara follows a no-promotion policy for her films. Watch the video to know if she will continue with this even for her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan: Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south has been busy with quite a long of things on her plate. Fans of the actress waiting to watch her work with Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming film Jawan. The popular famous actress known for her impeccable acting skills and many successful films, does things a bit differently when it comes to promoting her movies. Nayanthara, in one of her past interviews, explained why she doesn't go to events where she talks about her work. She said she likes to keep her thoughts private and isn't comfortable around large groups of people. Jawan is an upcoming movie scheduled for release on September 7, 2023. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, the film tells the story of a common man facing unjust accusations. Directed by Atlee, it explores the challenges faced by individuals in society. With high expectations and a talented cast, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated movie.