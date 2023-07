Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's most loved actors, recently revealed a new bald look for his upcoming film, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's most loved actors, recently revealed a new bald look for his upcoming film, Jawan. The actor's fans were taken aback by his transformation, and the internet was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes about his new look. Many fans speculated whether he would be playing a hero or a villain in the film, given his unique appearance. The actor, who is known for his versatility, has played both positive and negative roles in the past. After the grand success of Pathaan, the film that brought the audiences back to the theatres in huge numbers, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back on the silver screen with a bang. The man who once said he is the last superstar - and rightly so - is playing double role in next film titled Jawan.