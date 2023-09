Many fans of Shah Rukh have already made advance bookings in theaters to watch the film. Let us also tell you that this film of Shah Rukh Khan can break many big records on the first day.

Jawan Public Review: The most awaited film Jawan has been released in theaters today. People who have seen the film so far are giving their opinions about the film. People who are watching this film are praising it. Jawan's fans are calling it a blockbuster hit. People are liking the acting of Shah Rukh Khan. People are not tired of praising Shah Rukh's style. Many fans of Shah Rukh have already made advance bookings in theaters to watch the film. Let us also tell you that this film of Shah Rukh Khan can break many big records on the first day.