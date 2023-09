'Jawan' is receiving a massive response from the audience as well as the critics. Watch the video to know what Sanya Malhotra has to say about her role.

Sanya Malhotra, the talented actress who made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the blockbuster film "Dangal" alongside Aamir Khan, is now basking in the success of her latest venture, "Jawan." This star-studded film, featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, has shattered records by becoming the biggest Hindi opener film of all time. The movie has not only captured the hearts of the audience but has also garnered immense praise from critics.In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sanya couldn't contain her excitement and expressed her sheer joy at being a part of "Jawan." She considers herself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on this multi-starrer project. Sanya's role in the film is said to be pivotal, showcasing her versatility as an actress.The success of "Jawan" has further solidified Sanya's position in the industry, proving her mettle as a talented performer. Her journey from "Dangal" to "Jawan" is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting Sanya's future projects, as she continues to shine brightly in the world of Bollywood.