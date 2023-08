Jawan Audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture at the Jawan pre release event in Chennai once again proves why he is one of the biggest and most celebrated superstar in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the grand audio launch of Jawan in Chennai, and the people went berserk to see his glimpse. Only King Khan can create this kind of euphoria. Jawan star was seen showing his most humble side when he was thanked by Jawan art director Muthuraj for giving 3000 people employment in the Tamil industry by shooting the major portions in their state. Shah Rukh Khan bowed his head and accepted the gratitude berth gracefully, and fans are melting seeing the man being so down to earth despite having all the world's stardom. Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in India, and the madness for him can be seen clearly all around wherever he arrives. Fans in Chennai are calling themselves supremely lucky as SRK visits the state for the audio launch of Jawan. Jawan is SRK's first pan-Indian film that will be released in all three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the baddie.

Video Courtesy- Twitter