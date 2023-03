Around 9 year ago 21 July,2014 The way @Atlee_dir was laughing i thought that he had already prepared the script of #Jawan but the green light was not given. Just waiting for our lady singham Nayantara and #SRK chemistry?can't wait me see their chemistry ❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/XieCyyl8AU — Srk Fans Trends (@SrkFansTrends_) March 12, 2023

If fans want to see a sneak peek of how Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's chemistry will be in Jawan, here is a teaser. This clip of the two from an awards function nine years back is doing the rounds. The Lady Superstar Nayanthara had bagged the Best Actress Award. The anchor said that she was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. His charming reaction is unmissable. We can see Atlee laughing his guts out. Now, we cannot wait to see how they will perform on screen! Also Read - Jawan will break Pathaan records say Shah Rukh Khan fans after his leaked entry video from Atlee's film [View Reactions]