Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'Jawan' is all set to make waves at the box office and potentially break his own record set by 'Pathaan'. Watch the video to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' is generating immense excitement and anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike. With his previous blockbuster 'Pathaan' setting the bar high, all eyes are on SRK to see if he can break his own box office record.'Jawan' promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, with Shah Rukh Khan in top form, delivering a power-packed performance. The film showcases Khan in a new and exciting avatar, captivating audiences with his charm and intensity.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Jawan', hoping to witness the magic that only SRK can create on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan made Rs 45 crores in the UK. It was the highest grossing Indian film there. The opening day was 320K Pounds.It is going to be the first Indian film to be shown on a screen that is 125 x 72 feet. This will happen in Germany. Even Pathaan did well in Europe.