Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" is continuing its stellar run at the box office . Watch the video to know the box office collection.

The impressive performance of Shah Rukh Khan's most recent movie, Jawan, throughout the course of its first extended weekend earned it the title of having the largest weekend box office take in Indian film history. Released on September 7, the movie quickly surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide box office earnings within a mere five days. Shah Rukh Khan's euphoria is something that can never be matched by anyone in the history of Indian cinema. Made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the Atlee directorial was one of the most-anticipated Shah Ruikh Khan films. The film features many other prominent actors in the lead including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra, among others. “Jawan” also features actress Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Ever since it was released, the film has been receiving huge responses from the audiences and rave reviews from the critics. It's no surprise that it has become a box office sensation. Jawan's box office earnings have surpassed all expectations, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.