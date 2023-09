Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop raving about his co-star Deepika Padukone for taking up a small role in the film without any hesitation; he calls her the large-sized actor.

Shah Rukh Khan is in awe of Deepika Padukone and is only proud and happy of her journey. Deepika was remarkable in Jawan; her special appearance is called the best part of the blockbuster, and everyone is hailing Deepika Padukone for choosing this role. And now at the Jawan success event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen raving about Deepika, and he called her a large-size actor. " It is very gutsy for her to take this role, because I always say there are no small roles; there are small actors, and I think with this film, Deepika really proves to everybody that she really is an actor; she is a large-size actor, a big-size actor," the superstar said. Deepika even mentioned that the only reason she said yes to Jawan was her love for Shah Rukh Khan. Reports claim Deepika didn't charge a penny for Jawan.