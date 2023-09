Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara seek blessings at Tirumala temple before the release of their film Jawan, spreading positive vibes and excitement among fans. Watch the video.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the dynamic duo of the upcoming film Jawan, recently visited the iconic Tirumala temple to seek blessings ahead of the film's highly anticipated release. The stars were spotted in traditional attire, radiating grace and humility as they offered their prayers. The visit to the temple symbolizes their deep-rooted faith and the importance they place on spirituality in their lives. As they entered the temple premises, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were greeted by enthusiastic fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. The actors graciously acknowledged their fans, waving and smiling, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement .With their heartfelt prayers and blessings from the divine, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are ready to captivate audiences with their stellar performances in Jawan. As the release date draws closer, the anticipation continues to build, and fans can't wait to witness the magic unfold on the big screen.