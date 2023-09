Deepika Padukone's sweet kiss on Shah Rukh Khan's cheek at the "Jawan" success party leaves fans in awe and filled with happiness. Watch the video to know more.

The success party was a celebration of the tremendous achievement of "Jawan," and this affectionate moment between Deepika and Shah Rukh added an extra sprinkle of magic to the already joyous occasion. It's moments like these that remind us why we love Bollywood so much - the glamour, the talent, and the genuine friendships that blossom amidst the glitz and glamour. Shah Rukh Khan is in awe of Deepika Padukone and is only proud and happy of her journey. Deepika was remarkable in Jawan; her special appearance is called the best part of the blockbuster, and everyone is hailing Deepika Padukone for choosing this role. And now at the Jawan success event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen raving about Deepika, and he called her a large-size actor. Deepika Padukone's sweet kiss on Shah Rukh Khan's cheek at the "Jawan" success party leaves fans in awe and filled with happiness. The chemistry between the two stars shines brightly. Watch the video to know more.