Jawan Success Event: Today, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi attended Jawan’s success press conference. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his co-star Nayanthara by wishing her mother a happy birthday. It was a heartwarming gesture that showcased their camaraderie and the bond they share on and off-screen. The event was filled with excitement as fans got to see their favorite stars together, and the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi added to the grandeur. The success of "Jawan" and the star-studded event surely left everyone with unforgettable memories. Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters Bollywood has ever seen. Within a week, the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has touched the Rs 700 crore mark with worldwide collection. The film is still going strong and it is expected that the movie will cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office soon.