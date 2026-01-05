Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce: Everything you need to know about the separation [Video]

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on social media, emphasizing mutual respect, peace, and co-parenting. Watch the video to know more.

TV stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who shocked fans with their recent separation announcement, had been married for 14 years. In a joint statement shared on social media, the couple announced their decision to separate. In their message, they highlighted the need of respect for each other, peace and being good parents to their 3 kids. After being together for over fourteen years, the couple made their first statement, which read, “We’ve made it official. With mutual respect, we chose to separate. For the sake of our children, we will continue to maintain a cordial relationship.” They further asked their fans and followers to respect their privacy during this challenging period. Fans were shocked to see the break-up news of this well-famous couple that has been on ‘social media’ for years. Jay and Mahhi have long been a loved couple on the television and the two were a hit with their fans on-screen and off. After hearing the news of their separation, fans and well-wishers took to social media to post their support and wishes for the couple. The Decision to put their children first and keep things cordial is lauded by many. Mahhi Vij dismisses media speculation regarding her ₹5 crore alimony asking. She clarifies she is only demanding what is her due from a man she was married to. The joint statement issued by the pair terminated all speculation surrounding the breakup and added they are thankful for fans’ love.