Jaya Bachchan has been mimicked by a digital content creator named Analeecerejo. She took to her Instagram handle to post a clip where she had donned a similar look to the actress. She also mimicked how Jaya does when she is being clicked on by paps or during her interaction with them. The digital creator was seen doing makeup similar to the actress. Watch the entire video right here. For the unversed, Jaya has always been very vocal about her dislike for the paps. She was irritated by paps when they clicked her with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As seen in the video Analee was seen repeating Jaya's words. It is a very funny clip which you surely should not miss upon.