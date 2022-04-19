Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh reveals how Aditya Chopra convinced him to do the film – Watch Video

videos

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh reveals how producer Aditya Chopra convinced him to do this movie. The film is based on a Gujarati man who believes in the equal right of females.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 19, 2022 1:25 PM IST

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: In this segment, actor Ranveer Singh opens up on how producer Aditya Chopra convinced him to do this film. The trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been launched, and in the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of a Gujarati man who believes in the equal rights for women in the society. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is a social comedy-drama film. Watch the video to know more.

