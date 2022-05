View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

is busy doing a Jordaar promotion for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is making some unique fashion statements. However, the layman isn't very impressed with Ranveer's uber-cool fashion sense and has been trolling him for wearing ' atrangi' outfits. Ranveer was recently spotted at the airport and he was seen wearing a brown and white floral print shirt with a few buttons open and palazzo pants. And this outfit of Ranveer didn't go down well with the netizens and they have been mocking him for the same. One user wrote, " Yeh phirse ghar ke curtains pehenke nikla". One more user commented, " Irritating clothes kum tha kya ,jo irritating action bhi seekh liya. Another user said, " Sach me ye aadat se majboor hai kuch bhi pahen leta hai". " None of their old bedspreads and curtains screens will go waste cozzz he will convert them to shirts and pant", wrote one user.