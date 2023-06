Jee Karda actress Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS the special gift she received from superstar Rajinikanth . Watch video to know more .

Amazon Prime Video has recently released the highly-anticipated trailer of the much-talked-about series, ‘Jee Karda’. The trailer has already left viewers and fans amazed, as it delves into the fascinating story of seven friends navigating the chaos of life in their 30s. In an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her candid moments and experiences during the shooting of the series. ‘Jee Karda’, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, explores the complex areas of human relationships, focusing particularly on the dynamics of friendship. Not just this actress opened up on superstar Rajinikanth. Watch the video to know more.