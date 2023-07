Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in full swing promoting her latest series, Jee Karda, and she recently made a special appearance at her college to promote the show. The actress was seen dancing to the beats of a dhol, and her fans couldn't get enough of her energy and enthusiasm.

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in full swing promoting her latest series, Jee Karda, and she recently made a special appearance at her college to promote the show. The actress was seen dancing to the beats of a dhol, and her fans couldn't get enough of her energy and enthusiasm. Tamannaah looked stunning, with her hair styled in loose waves and a bright smile on her face. The actress was clearly excited to be back at her alma mater, and she made sure to interact with her fans and take plenty of selfies. Jee Karda is a new series that follows the story of a woman who is forced to confront her past when she returns to her hometown. Tamannaah plays the lead role in the series, and she has been praised for her performance by both fans and critics alike. The series has been generating a lot of buzz ahead of its release, and Tamannaah's recent appearance at her college is just one of the many promotional events that have been planned for the show. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Jee Karda, and it's clear that Tamannaah is doing everything in her power to make sure that the show is a success. Overall, Tamannaah's appearance at her college was a huge hit with fans, and it's clear that the actress is excited to be back in the spotlight promoting her latest project. With Jee Karda set to release soon, fans can't wait to see what Tamannaah has in store for them next.