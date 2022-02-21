Jeh Ali Khan Birthday Special: Baby Jeh receives the cutest birthday wishes from his mother, aunt Karishma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan - Watch video

videos

As soon as she posted the picture, fans and well-wishers poured in their love and blessings in the comments. With this Jeh's aunt Karishma Kapoor also wished him a very happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy First birthday J Baba".

Satakshi Singh   |    February 21, 2022 5:49 PM IST

Jeh Ali Khan Birthday:As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan turns one today, the actress shared a super cute photo of Jeh along with Taimur. Both the kids can be seen playing together. She also penned an emotional note wishing her son a long life and happiness. As soon as she posted the picture, fans and well-wishers poured in their love and blessings in the comments. With this Jeh's aunt, Karishma Kapoor also wished him a very happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy First birthday J Baba". Watch this video to know which celebrities showered their birthday wishes and blessing on Baby Jeh. Happy Birthday To You Jehangir Ai Khan!

