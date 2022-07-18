videos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas; know their love story

Hollywood's popular star Jennifer Lopez is now officially married to her long- term boyfriend Ben Affleck. According to the latest reports, the couple got married on Sunday, July 17. Watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 18, 2022 3:51 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Hollywood's popular star Jennifer Lopez who is also known as J.Lo, is an American singer, actress, and dancer. Jennifer always dreamed of being a multi-tasking superstar and today she has come a long way. She is often in the news for her personal life. According to the latest reports, the actress got married to her long-term boyfriend Ben Affleck on Sunday, July 17. The couple was earlier in the news after they got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement later. Now finally after getting married to Ben Affleck, the actress changed her surname to Jennifer Affleck. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

