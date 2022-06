View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Jennifer Winget has been on a roll of late. The second season of Code M is out and fans are thrilled to see the return of Monica Mehra. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from her birthday celebrations. It looks like she booked a plush villa for the occasion. Her closest friends were present for the white theme birthday bash. Now, she has shared a video where we can see her take a dip in the swimming pool. She looks damn hot in a bright magenta bikini. Jennifer Winget has been in the news for alleged relationship with Tanuj Virwani. Also Read - IIFA 2022: After Aaradhya Bachchan, Fardeen Khan's daughter Diani Isabella looks like the new red carpet princess; makes smashing debut in Versace [VIEW PICS]