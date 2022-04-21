videos

Jersey Movie: 'I always wanted to work for Shahid Kapoor,' says singer Stebin Ben – Exclusive

Satakshi Singh   |    April 21, 2022 4:33 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor Jersey: Shahid Kapoor starrer movie 'Jersey' has been postponed once again, Jersey was scheduled to release on April 14, but to avoid clash with KGF 2. Movie will now release on April 22. In this exclusive interview 'Baliye Re' singer Stebin Ben opened up on his experience working for Shahid Kapoor, preparing with renowned singer Sachet- Paramapara, about the song and much more. Did you who inspires singer Stebin Ben most? Have a look at this exclusive interview to know more about him.

