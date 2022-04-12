Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals how his character is different from Kabir Singh – watch

videos

Shahid talked about his character and how his character in Jersey is going to be different from Kabir Singh. He also opened up on his preparation process for the film. Watch video to know more.

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    April 12, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film Jersey's releae as been postponed once again. The film was scheduled to release on 14th of April in theatres. Now the film will hit the big screen on 22nd of April. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur attended a press conference wherein the actor opened up about his upcoming film. Shahid talked about his character and how his character in Jersey is going to be different from Kabir Singh. He also opened up on his preparation process for the film. Watch video to know more.

