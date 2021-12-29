videos

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's starrer film JERSEY's release date postponed, Know the real reason why? | Watch

Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey was to be released on December 31, according to reports, now the release date of Jersey has been postponed, Jersey will not release this Friday

Satakshi Singh   |    December 29, 2021 3:30 PM IST

Movie Jersey: We will have to wait even longer for Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, yes you heard it right. Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey was to be released on December 31, according to reports, now the release date of Jersey has been postponed, Jersey will not release this Friday. As per the report, the makers shared an official statement. Watch video to know more.

