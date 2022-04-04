Jersey Trailer 2 Launch: Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor attend upcoming movie 'Jersey' trailer launch in full style! Watch the video to know more details!

After multiple release announcements, Jersey is finally releasing this month in theatres. The Jersey releasing on 14th April finally. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Let's watch the Jersey's trailer 2 launch.

Jersey Trailer 2 Launch: Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor and the Toofaan Actress Mrunal Thakur stepped out for the trailer launch event in Mumbai for their upcoming film “Jersey” on 4th April, 2022 on Monday. Both the actors were looking fabulous and shared a lot of glimpses of the movie. The first tailer of the movie has collected lot of love from the fans and the second trailer also received immense love from the audience. After multiple release announcements, Jersey is finally releasing this month in theatres. The Jersey releasing on 14th April finally. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Let's watch the Jersey's trailer 2 launch.