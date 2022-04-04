videos

Jersey Trailer 2 Launch: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur launched Jersey trailer 2, they both stepped out for the launch event and did it in full style!

Now, Shahid Kapoor is all set to win over hearts in a sports drama movie called 'Jersey', which is all set to release soon. It is a remake of a Telugu language sports film of the same name starring Nani.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 4, 2022 8:15 PM IST

Jersey Trailer 2 Launch: Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Win Hearts With Their Style- The makers had officially announced that the movie will release on 31 st Dec 2021 but a new variant of this pandemic ruined the plan. Now, Shahid Kapoor is all set to win over hearts in a sports drama movie called ‘Jersey’, which is all set to release soon. It is a remake of a Telugu language sports film of the same name starring Nani. this film will be featured Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. To more know about these upcoming films do watch the video.

