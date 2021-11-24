videos

Jersey trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama Jersey's official trailer launch event | Checkout video

Shahid Kapoor who nailed his character as Kabir Singh is back with his upcoming sports drama film Jersey which is a remake of 2019 Telugu film with same name. The trailer of the film is out. Checkout this trailer launch event video for more details..

Satakshi Singh   |    November 24, 2021 2:11 PM IST

Jersey trailer launch : Shahid Kapoor who nailed his character as Kabir Singh is back with his upcoming sports drama film Jersey which is a remake of 2019 Telugu film with same name. The film is written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film will also feature Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripath and Ronit Kamra in leading roles. The trailer of the film is out. Checkout this trailer launch event video for more details.. Watch

